Winn-Dixie's Selma store and pharmacy have reopened after making repairs from last week's tornadoes and made donations to Selma and Dallas County agencies.
On Wednesday, Winn-Dixie presented a check for $100,000 to the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s Disaster Relief Fund.
The grocer also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank to help feed neighbors in need during the ongoing recovery process.
“At Winn-Dixie, we are committed to supporting the communities we serve in every way possible," said Lynn Rushing, Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie, in a statement. "As a community, we are stronger together and we are proud to partner with local organizations to support our Selma neighbors during this difficult time.”
The donations were presented to Jeff Cothran, executive director of United Way of Selma & Dallas County and to Jeff Harrison, executive director of the Selma Area Food Bank by Lynn Rushing, District Director Jim Rossetti and store associates during a brief check presentation ceremony.
After sustaining substantial tornado damage, the Selma Winn-Dixie store and pharmacy have safely reopened. Teams worked around the clock to assess the damage sustained, and the store is eager to continue serving the community recovering in the wake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.