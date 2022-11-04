A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile.
According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
Williams reportedly stole $276,609.84 while working as a payroll manager for a construction company based in Mobile from 2016 to 2018.
"To carry out her fraud, Williams unlawfully used the company’s preloaded business purchase cards to make unauthorized purchases of personal items at various local and online retailers," said a press release from the AG. "In furtherance of the scheme, Williams caused several personal items, including shoes and jewelry, to be shipped to her home in Mobile via the U.S. mail and UPS."
Prior to the recent sentencing Williams was convicted in 2003 of stealing $109,284.26 from a retailer in Selma, the AG's press release said.
For the case in Mobile she was ordered to pay $276,609.84 in victim restitution and $400 in special assessments. She will also serve a three-year term of supervised release and will have to undergo a mental health evaluation, as well as restricted credit use.
