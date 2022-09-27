A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Montgomery.
According to Alabama News Network, police were called to the scene at the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive where they discovered a male and female with gunshot injuries.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, though the woman later died of her injuries. She has been identified as Brittany Bohannon, 30. The man remains unidentified.
No suspects have been taken into custody.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
