A woman has been sentenced in the 2019 case of her five-year-old daughter, who was found dead in Marengo County.
According to Alabama News Network the woman, Brianna Williams, pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in Jacksonville, FL.
Her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, was reported missing on Nov. 6, 2019 before being found on Nov. 12. Brianna Williams reportedly attempted to commit suicide after the discovery.
The report states that Williams formerly served as a Naval Petty Officer in Florida but is originally from Marengo County.
