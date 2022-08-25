Psalm 27:11(KJV): “Teach me thy way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies.”
It is written that there is a way that seems right unto man but the end is death. After making countless mistakes I noticed that it mainly because I was trying to do things my way and not allowing God to teach me. I listened to His instructions but was not applying them to my life as commanded. But realizing that when one has enemies and being in your own country and own house we need God’s protection, leadership, and guidance. But we must be of a mind of Jesus Christ and willing to be taught His ways and statutes. The godly posture of this psalmist is a lowly heart on bended knee before the throne of God's grace, where he humbly pleads, "Teach me Your way, O Lord, and lead me in a level path."
The Lord delights in the man or woman that has a teachable spirit, the one that admits to their lack and yearns for the truth of God's Word. Godly wisdom flows to the man that is humble in heart, meek in spirit, and gentle in demeanor, for true wisdom from above is born of a childlike attitude and received by the one that submits to the Lord's will, desirous to learn His works and ways. The verse goes on to explain the reason for this plea: "Because of my enemies." David, the shepherd-king of Israel, knew only too well the fear, dread, and heartache of evildoers, adversaries, enemies, and even entire armies against him. His life was a chequered history full of unrest, war, uncertainty, and violence. But even in the midst of such times, David could stand firm on the Rock of his salvation, seeking God's face, singing praises to the Lord. And from this secure position inside God's tabernacle, David could write the words which are as relevant to us today as the day in which he penned them: "The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom should I fear? The Lord is the defense of my life; Whom should I dread?"
There are many today that lie in wait to trip and trap the man or woman that is placing their trust in the Lord. There are many that would twist truth or lay a cruel snare to entrap or ridicule. They hide behind politics, titles, and yes, even the church. But the one that seeks to ensnare will become entangled in his own evil ploys, for the one that has a firm foothold on Christ will not stumble but be led along a straight path, away from any set traps and hidden snares. It is so embarrassing to the Kingdom of God to have a person not even gain the whole world still lose his/her soul. The Lord delights in the one that has a teachable spirit and a humble heart that confesses their lack to Him. And He rejoices over the one that seeks first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, with meekness of heart and a gentle spirit.
Let us put our trust in the Lord, learning His ways, seeking His face, and praising His name. And even in those times when our enemies surround us, we will be like a flourishing tree planted by the river of life, whom the Lord will lead along a good and level pathway. Let’s learn God’s way!
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
