I touched a little last week on the Fruit of the Spirit. It is one fruit with several qualities-Love, Peace, Patience, Joy, Kindness, Goodness, Gentleness, Faithfulness and Self-Control.
Now everyone is different, therefore everyone will have different qualities of the fruit of the spirit that they struggle with and that is okay. But if we are to call ourselves Christians, we must produce the Fruit of the Spirit. You can tell a tree by the fruit it bears, right? People need to see the fruit of the spirit within us and like I said, it is one fruit with all of these qualities.
You can’t say “oh well, I am a kind and loving person” and walk around looking like you are mad at the world having no joy. You do not bear the fruit of the spirit if you do not show all of these qualities to others. Calling yourself a Christian and being ugly to certain people does not work. No matter what someone else does or says or how they act, God calls us to Love. Showing these people the fruit of the spirit in you could completely change their life. Sometimes all people need is a little kindness. Sometimes people just need to see how joyful you are in the name of the Lord. Maybe they just need to see you show a little patience when it would be hard for most people to.
God told his disciples they must “bear fruit” and become his disciples. By bearing this fruit they would prove themselves devoted to him. If we cannot bear this fruit in our lives we are not proving ourselves devoted to him. If He comes back tomorrow will you be going with him? It is a simple but complex question that we all should think about. If we are not bearing fruit, we are not his disciples. Simple as that. Believing in God is not enough. You have to make a life change. This life change should be apparent to those around you because they will see the fruit of the spirit in you.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23
A Tree Is Known by Its Fruit - “For a good tree does not bear bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit. For every tree is known by its own. Luke 6: 43-45
