1 Chronicles 4:10(NIV): “Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, “Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let your hand be with me, and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain.” And God granted his request.”
Did you know that God setup a system for us where our money is actually spiritually blessed and protected? It’s true. As we approach the new year and the possibilities of being economically challenged, we want to remind you that God can bless you in the midst of a mess and in trying times. He is the God of making the impossible possible. Jabez was more honorable than his brothers. His mother had named him Jabez, saying, “I gave birth to him in pain.” When we look at the names of God we see that God is El Shaddai, The Lord God Almighty, our all-sufficient and all-powerful sustainer who triumphs over every obstacle and all opposition. Not only is God the source of our provision and able to satisfy our every need, but he also can bless that provision too. But it’s up to us to align with the system he’s put in place to see that happen.
We often talk about several ways finances improve in the Kingdom of God. It is well worth reading through that article to get an understanding of the contrast between the world’s cursed system and the blessing of the system in the Kingdom of God where our finances are concerned. The cool thing is that God has provided the means for us to move our money from the world’s cursed system and into the blessed system of the Kingdom of God. The question is how do we do that? One thing we need to acknowledge is that money itself does not come from heaven. If you look at the currency in your wallet right now you will see that it was probably minted by the central bank of your country or some other earthly organization. So God does not print money and give it to believers because that would be counterfeit. God is not in the counterfeiting business. Some Christians have the mistaken understanding that God is going to just drop money in their lap as they sit on the couch. They think there will be a pile of cash sitting by their coffee pot or tea kettle when they get up in the morning. But that’s not the way it works.
God has to use natural means to get his provision to us. That means the money we are believing for will generally come through someone or something that has a connection to us somehow. God does supernatural things in the spiritual realm to move things in the natural realm on our behalf. For those who don’t have eyes to see, they might interpret it as just a weird coincidence. But that is often how God works, especially in the area of provision. God will help us in the coming year 0f 2023, if we live to see, and trust Him to provide for us. Just ask God for what you want and He will direct your path.
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
