Matthew 16:19(KJV): “And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”
Are you ready to receive what God has already given you? As you stand as a new creation believer, God wants to give you the keys to the kingdom. These keys will unlock and open closed areas in your life. For the past six months we have experienced blessings on top of blessings in our area and in our community. When our lives line up with the commands of God we receive keys to access His Spirit and keys to leading a successful life, where properly utilized, these keys will help you accomplish more than you can imagine.
You have these keys because you chose to walk as a new creation believer and because you put God's principles to work. You will not shake in this season. God is still in control, even in Marion, so need for complaining and trusting in corruption and unholy things. Trust in God and He will give you keys to unlock anything hindering advancement in your life.
Friend, as you walk as a new creation believer, while others are being shaken in this season, you will receive the keys to close the doors to diseases, open the door to prosperity, open the doors to peace in your relationships, and good living. Don’t fool yourself, people around here will rob you blind, steal from you, and take advantage of you in all areas smiling and saying, “Praise the Lord”. But God will give you keys according to your pure heart being loving and kind towards Him. As doors in different areas of your life begin to unlock, you will become a visible carrier of prosperity. That’s right, God wants you to be the carrier of prosperity. Prosperity will follow you wherever you go. It might not seem today that your business, health, relationships are prospering but God is not done with you; the hour might have ended, but a new era is beginning, and you will prosper.
Remember, prosperity is not only financial or material. It also includes relationships, connections, access… as well as health and peace of mind! God is calling you to be PROSPEROUS in this SEASON. You will not be shaken in the midst of the shaking that is going on in this world. While the world is suffering in their finances, God will cause you to prosper. While companies are downsizing, God will cause you to expand. While people are getting sick, God will cause you to live, to be healthy and to be prosperous. God will give you the keys to life.
I have many things and people that set out to work against you and I but God will bring you to the top when you feel down in this season. This is not a time to regret or to retreat, but to continue to stand with Unshakable Faith. Whatever you do with His Word and by His Word in this season cannot and will not be Shaken! In you is the replacement to what is being shaken and it is your time to release it. God has given you the keys.
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
