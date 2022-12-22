Isaiah 5:20(ESV):” Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. We are not in a celebration as a community, or southern town, but in a recession, experiencing inflation, and in a spiritual and moral crisis. The murders and fires in our Peyton Place not to mention the blatant segregation and decay of once an average metropolis but still we claim things are good and progressing. Maybe for some that capitalize off of economic dysfunction. We are left with a more subdued atmosphere that is conducive to thinking about higher things. We depend on hand outs, grants, and cliques instead of trusting in God.
Isn’t this just like Bethlehem? There is much to consider. It seems that everything that could have gone wrong this year has gone wrong the virus, the civil unrest, the economy and the pitiful pathetic politics. People are hurting, drug use increasing, churches are empty but we still practicing the same rituals and hoping for different results. All these things bring anxiety and few signs of hope. To the superficial mind, there would seem to be few reasons for gratitude in this crazy 2022 so different from years past. So I see why God gives us opportunity to get it right year after year. Stop the insanity this Christmas and let’s enjoy the joy of Jesus Christ.
However, we can be thankful for much more than we realize. That is the beauty of hard times. We can reflect and rejoice over little. Each thing we take for granted now acquires an added importance and naturally increases our gratitude. We can thank God for the things usually forgotten but that are now treasured. We can thank Him for those things for which almost nobody thanks Him, as we see them differently now. I thank God for the trials and crosses He sent me that make this year different from others. I know these sufferings were for my good and unite me more to God and our Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ.
This suffering has led me to think about the more important things in life. It has forced me to rearrange my priorities. It helps me to think more about the true meaning of church which is to praise and worship our God with less foolishness and insanity. Hopefully, this spiritual crisis we find ourselves in might also help everyone call upon God more and pray for a nation, city, and town that has grievously sinned.
We have a long way to go before we return to order, but the prodigal’s conversion is the sure path home. Let’s end the insanity. There will be none of the usual holiday this holiday to attract our attention away from Heaven (Santa Claus, shopping, trees, elves, etc.) Insanity. Let us thank God for all the things we take for granted. We owe Him everything. No need for insanity.
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
