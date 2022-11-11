Psalm 121:1-2(KJV):” I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. 2 My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.”
As long as we live, we will find ourselves needing some help; if you have not had this episode yet then keep living. There are many different types of help and one being the fact that all of our help comes from The Lord. David said it best, I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. David said I will look unto the hills. There is where my help comes from. There can I see what’s ahead for me. Help is from the Lord. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth. He made the heavens and the earth. He made us. He allowed our problems and has planned our deliverance out of calamity. We will find ourselves in dismay, depression, financial crisis, emotional and spiritual trouble but our help comes from The Lord. He blesses us. He keeps us. He puts a hedge around us. Jesus even gave us The Holy Spirit as a Comforter. He can get you, your family, this community, churches, and this world in perfect peace if we would only keep our minds stayed on Jesus.
Hear is an example of a Man of God needing help: Ahab did evil in the sight of the Lord above all that were before him. Ahab married an evil woman named: Jezebel. Ahab and Jezebel hated the preacher, ELIJAH. Ahab hated the word of God. Ahab and Jezebel promised to kill the Preacher. Jezebel introduced Ahab to the worship of a gold calf. The two of them found baal to be better than Abraham’s God. 400 false preachers told Ahab to go ahead and make war and you will win but Micah warned Ahab not to do it! The preacher needed help against his plethora of enemies and false preachers, who were really against God. Our rationale is that we can do whatever we want and then ask God for help getting out of our mess. Ahab thought that he can disguise himself and nobody will notice his backslidden position, but sin greed and pride will always lead to dysfunctional, self-centered Christians. Yes, you can be a Christian and be in a backslidden state and still lose your salvation. Ask God for help and down go down the wrong road anymore. Jesus is our help, and He will never let you down.
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
