James 3:16(ESV): “For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice.”
We complain about things not going our way, the decrepit town that we dwell, and especially when we are not being blessed but our condition is a result of us not following God’s Word and His commands. We do the exact opposite of what He says and commands. Our minds need to be on gaining access to heaven and not hating on one another.
The words of our featured text describes what keeps us behind and hindered are envy, selfish ambition, and hidden agendas when things should be open and honest. Integrity and character flaws limit our ability to grow especially in the political and religious ranks. There are certain character traits that are earthly, fleshly, sensual, and demonic, and there are those that are heavenly, spiritual, holy, and godly.
Only those that are born again believers who walk in spirit and truth, are enabled to display the good and godly attributes that come from above, through the power of the indwelling Holy Spirit. Both unsaved sinners and carnal Christians who carry out the works of the flesh, can display the ungodly characteristics associated with envy, jealousy, selfish ambition, and the pride of life which manifest in disorder and every evil thing.
Before you vote on anything, before you elect anybody talk to God and ask Him for guidance and direction. Read your Bible and read how the mighty fell because of envy and selfish ambition and see how they were not blessed but cursed.
We suffer because we do not reverence God and act like there is no heaven or hell. We can lose our salvation and to much is given, much is required. Preachers, politicians, teachers, doctors, lawyers, etc; we represent God in our positions and vocations whether you take it seriously or not.
Throughout his writings, we find James comparing and contrasting the good with the evil, the holy with the satanic, the wise with the foolish, the sinner with the saint, and the stable man with the one who is tossed about by every wind of doctrine. Through his epistle, the apostle James is seeking to direct us in the way of wisdom and peace, together with humility, goodness, and grace, whilst he desires to warn us against foolishness and hostility, selfish ambition, and every evil thing.
The edifying ministry of a child of God, can be ruined when he seeks earthly wisdom from the well of fallen humanity. The wisdom of this world is foolishness with God and comes to naught. The beliefs and theories of fallen men and the flawed principles of this world system, are not according to Christ.
Men have rejected true wisdom in the Person and work of the Lord Jesus, and have chosen to live their lives according to their own perceived intelligence, which results in jealousy, envy, ambition, strife, and every kind of evil work.
May we seek after the wisdom that comes from God, which is a pure wisdom in thought, word, and deed. May we strive after the wisdom from above, which is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and reasonable, full of mercy and good fruits – unwavering and without hypocrisy. These are some of the reason that we are not blessed.
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
