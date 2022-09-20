The YMCA of Selma will host a blood drive by American Red Cross on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each donor will be given a $20 e-gift card and a chance to win a $100 gift card.
To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-3767).
