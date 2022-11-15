The YMCA of Selma and Dallas County is offering free meals to those of ages 18 and under this week.
Dinners will be served today and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Today's menu is club sandwiches with chips and fresh fruit.
Thursday's menu will be chicken wrap, also with chips and fresh fruit.
Meals can be received by visiting the location at 1 YMCA Drive.
