Lowndes County Athletics has selected Zaylen McRae to be their Student Athlete of the Week after a game with Wetumpka Middle School.
During the game against Wetumpka he was the leading scorer with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Fort Deposit Chevron. McRae will receive a free pizza from them.
