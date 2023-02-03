Della Mitchell, age 70 of Jones, passed away on Thursday, January 26. Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, February 4, at 11:00AM from the Brien Chapel Community Church in Jones. Burial will follow in the Home Aid Cemetery.
