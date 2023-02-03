Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr., age 82 of Lowndes County, passed away January 27. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church with Rev. George McKee officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. The service will be live streamed online, via the funeral home's Facebook page at http://watchlawrence.live. Dr. Williamson will be laid to rest at a private service at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
