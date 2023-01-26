Geraldine Bearden Posey, age 92, of Valley Grande passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 11. Graveside services were Jan. 13, 2023 at at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Rev. Mike Wyatt officiating.
