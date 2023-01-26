Helen Josephine “Jo” Rawlins Travis, age 89, of Daphne and formerly of Selma passed away peacefully on Jan. 11. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. from the Selma Funeral Home Chapel with Shane D. Ogle officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memory Gardens. The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.