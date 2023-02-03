James Matthew Durry, age 94 of Selma, passed away January 23. Funeral services were Saturday January 28 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment was Tuesday January 31 at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
