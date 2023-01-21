Otis D. Carter
Otis D. Carter, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 21, at 12 Noon from the Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Dexter Patterson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Memory Gardens.
Tomekia Fox
Tomekia Fox passed away on Tuesday, January 10. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
Zettie Gaines
Zettie Gaines, age 73, of Minter passed away Jan. 13. Services are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
Annette Marie Peasant
Annette Marie Peasant, age 55, of Selma passed away Jan. 11. Services are but will be announced at a later date by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
Geraldine Bearden Posey
Geraldine Bearden Posey, age 92, of Valley Grande passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 11. Graveside services were Jan. 13, 2023 at at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Rev. Mike Wyatt officiating.
Deane Y. Price
Deane Y. Price, age 57, of Selma passed away Jan. 15. Service details are incomplete but will be announced by Ashley's JH Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
Shalunda S. Davis Thomas
Shalunda S. Davis Thomas, age 44, of Selma passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, at Selma Health and Rehabilitation Center in Selma. Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. from the Selma Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande.
Helen Josephine “Jo” Rawlins Travis
Helen Josephine “Jo” Rawlins Travis, age 89, of Daphne and formerly of Selma passed away peacefully on Jan. 11. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. from the Selma Funeral Home Chapel with Shane D. Ogle officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Sherry Ann Wilder
Sherry Ann Wilder, age 67, of Selma passed away Jan. 15. Funeral Service will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at Miller’s Chapel, 608 St. Phillips St., Selma. Interment in Alexander-Shelton Cemetery, Selma.
