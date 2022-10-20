Obit photo

Christopher Daniel Goodman Sr., age 32, of Valley Grande, passed away Oct. 13. Funeral services were Oct. 18 in the chapel of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Beard officiating.

