Clifford “Burke” Prescott, Jr., 75, of Gulf Breeze, FL, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
Burke was born July 12, 1947 in Selma, Alabama to Clifford Burke Prescott, Sr. and Frances Lillian Stone Prescott. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army retiring from the Army in 2000. He enjoyed studying history as well as current events, various outdoor activities, fishing and cook outs with family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Burke Prescott, Sr. and Frances Stone Prescott.
Survivors include his son, Clifford Burke Prescott III (Michelle) of Enterprise, AL; daughters, Cynthis Rena Fisher (Bruce) of Milton, FL, Karrie Kaye Prescott (Tasha) of Leonardwood, MO and Heather Amanda Johnston (Topher) of Prattville, AL; sisters, Judith Neal Smith (Otis) of Jemison, AL and Dena Rae Grant (Charlie) of Selma, AL; Thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow with military honors at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Should friends so desire memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy., Pensacola, FL, entrusted with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BayviewFisher-PouChapel.com for the Prescott family.
