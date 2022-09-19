David Yow Pearce Jr., 50, of Browns, Alabama passed away on Sept. 14 in Selma.
Pearce is preceded in death by his father, David Yow Pearce Sr., and his grandparents Colonel and Mrs. Robert M. Pearce and Dr. and Mrs. William Wood Weissinger. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Pearce; his children Jackson Pearce, Mary Ashlyn Pearce, Crawford Pearce, Byron Jones and Jack Jones; his mother Fran Pearce Young; his brother, Will Pearce (Beth) and his nieces , Anne Frances Pearce, Libby Pearce and Milly Pearce.
Services were held on Sunday at Bell Cemetery on County Road 182 in Browns with the Rev. Jack Alvey officiating. Arrangements were by Lawrence Funeral Home. A celebration life event was held at the Selma Country Club.
