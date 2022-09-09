Gwendolyn Simpson, age 54 of Selma, passed away August 23. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 3, at 11 a.m. at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens, 802 S. Race St., Selma.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 11:49 pm
