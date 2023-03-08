James Cecil Redd, Jr, age 86, of Selma, AL passed away Monday, March 6, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cecil Redd, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Pearson Redd, and his brothers Robert Eugene Redd, Sr and Jack Allen Redd. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Moore Redd; his daughter Summer Redd Summers; and his three grandchildren Makenzie Redd Summers, James Andrew Summers and Caroline Evelyn Summers; his brothers Thomas Edward (Margaret) Redd, Bernard Russell (Kay) Redd; and his only sister Wanda Ann Redd (Johnny) Mount and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews that he absolutely adored.
Cecil was the oldest of six children and never really let go of his role as the “parent” to every family member, but especially his siblings and daughter. He always knew best and was quick to tell you to “do as I say, not as I do” with a glimmer in his eyes. He was known as “Thumper” and “Foots” to friends and “Ted Redd” and “Uncle Cereal” to family, but his most precious nickname was the best of all - “RuffRuff” to his grandchildren.
He had a way of finding the humor in every situation and making everyone around him laugh. He was the Patriarch of our family and found a way to have a relationship with every member regardless of their age or how far away they lived.
A Memorial Service will be held in his honor Saturday, March 11 at 2:00pm at the Church at Ross Bridge, 2101 Grand Avenue, Hoover, AL 35226. The family will begin receiving guests at 1:30 and a visitation will be held after the service.
Private burial at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude or Tunnel to Towers.
