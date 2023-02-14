Margaret “Betty” F. Crowder of Selma passed away on February 13 at the age of 96.
She was born in Gainesville, GA, on August 21, 1926 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred S. Floyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” E. Crowder and her son-in-law Roy E. Howell.
She is survived by her daughters Joyce Crowder Hamilton (Michael) and Kay Crowder Friday (Urban); grandchildren Eric Jeston Friday (Jennifer), Stephanie Delura Friday Oliver (Donald), Heather Leigh Friday Boone (Joseph), Phillip Howell (Lesia), and Wayne Hamilton (Alayna); and great-grandchildren Savannah Friday, Delaney Friday, TaraKatie Caudle, and Jason Howell.
Funeral services will be at Selma Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Amy George and Dr. Tim Mathis officiating.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at Selma Funeral Home.
A private burial will take place in New Live Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric J. Friday, Donald P. Oliver, Joseph F. Boone, Jr., Phillip Howell, Doug Buster, and Buc Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Westwood Baptist Church or the respite ministry, WINGS, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Selma, Alabama.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to a very special friend and caregiver, Lucy Taylor. Also, thank you to Sanika Rutledge, Sabrina Cunningham, and Latesha Greene with Southern Care Hospice.
Final care and arrangements have been faithfully entrusted to the care of the Selma Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.