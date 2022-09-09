Mavis S. Bennett, age 87 of Selma, passed away on August 22 at her residence. A graveside service was August 25 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Rev. Ryan Skiebe officiating.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 3:10 am
