Shirley Ann Turner Casey, age 78, passed away at her daughter's home in Prattville on Oct. 28. Funeral services were Nov. 1, at the Selma Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Pineview Memory Gardens.
