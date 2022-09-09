Tarnice T Bonner, age 48 of Enterprise, passed away August 21 in Dothan. A funeral service was August 27 at Potter's Place 3000 Old Montgomery Hwy. with Bishop Patrick Bonner Sr. officiating. Burial was in Old Town Creek Cemetery in Tyler.
Tarnice T Bonner, age 48 of Enterprise, passed away August 21 in Dothan. A funeral service was August 27 at Potter's Place 3000 Old Montgomery Hwy. with Bishop Patrick Bonner Sr. officiating. Burial was in Old Town Creek Cemetery in Tyler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.