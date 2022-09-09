Tina Marie Atchison, age 54 of Plantersville, passed away August 25 at her home. Funeral services were August 28 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Wright officiating. Interment followed in Plantersville Baptist cemetery.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 3:05 pm
Tina Marie Atchison, age 54 of Plantersville, passed away August 25 at her home. Funeral services were August 28 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Wright officiating. Interment followed in Plantersville Baptist cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.