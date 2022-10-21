William Eugene McHugh, age 80, passed away Oct. 15. Funeral mass will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Hornat officiating. Interment will follow at Orrville Cemetery. A rosary service will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, followed by visitation until 8 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.