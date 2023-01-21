Oscar Smith Jr., age 70, passed away Jan. 8. Graveside services were Jan. 11 at Plantersville Christian Cemetery with Rev. Rod Rochester officiating.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 9:49 pm
