Otis D. Carter, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Funeral services were Saturday, January 21, at 12 Noon from the Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Dexter Patterson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Memory Gardens.
