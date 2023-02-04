Patricia Hudson, age 79 of Selma, passed away January 25. Funeral services were set for February 1 in the chapel of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Harris officiating. Interment followed at Ocmulgee Baptist Church.
