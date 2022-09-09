Vada Estelle Murphee Davis, age 78, passed away August 25. Funeral services will be Friday, September 2, at 1 p.m. at Ocmulgee Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Goodwin officiating. Burial of her cremains followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.
