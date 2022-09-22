McRae-Gaines Learning Center announces an opportunity for a part-time educator, with expertise in Special Education.
- Must have deep knowledge and experience serving students with developmental and learning disabilities.
- Will work alongside the School Director, Mrs. Sadie M. Moss, Teachers, and the Board of Directors to serve students and families.
Interested applicants should request the full job description and submit a cover letter and resume to Mrs. Sadie M. Moss at sadiedst@gmail.com or mcraesecretary@gmail.com
Deadline Monday, October 31, 2022.
Position funded by the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Salary to be negotiated.
