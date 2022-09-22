McRae-Gaines Learning Center, Selma AL
McRae Gaines Learning Center seeks a Special Education Consultant.
- Responsible for setting up special education systems, routines, and processes, training MGLC staff on service delivery and progress monitoring and keeping the Board of Directors abreast of all relevant federal, state and local statute requirements.
- Has a deep knowledge of federal, state and local requirements of IDEA, and previous experience in the establishment and development of special education practices and process.
Interested applicants should contact gettselma@gmail.com for the full RFP and submit a response by Friday, September 30, 2022.
Position funded by the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Salary to be negotiated.
