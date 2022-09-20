McRae-Gaines Learning Center has two major job openings right now in Selma!
The center is looking for a Special Education Consultant & a Part-time Special Education Teacher
The position is funded by the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities – Apply by October 31.
Get the full job description and submit your resume and cover letter to Mrs. Sadie M. Moss at sadiedst@gmail.com or mcraesecretary@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.