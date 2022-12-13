NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor
Contract requirements include, but are not limited to: permit sales, sanitation, grounds maintenance, and concessions. Investment required. Three-year contract, renewable at the discretion of the State. Application and information are available from: Alabama Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36130, or call (334) 242-3472.
DEADLINE TO APPLY is December 31, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.