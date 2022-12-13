Selma High Athletics welcomed Auburn's former interim head coach Cadillac Williams to meet with football players on Monday.
Williams and secondary coach Zac Etheridge visited with star defensive safety Dakaari Nelson, who is committed to attend Penn State, and Saints football coach Willie Gandy along with Principal Stoney Pritchett.
Williams served as running backs coach before taking over as interim head coach after the mid-season firing of Brian Harsin. He is now assistant head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.