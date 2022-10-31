The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end after 21 games on the Plains. The firing was announced in a press release sent out on Monday.
“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” the university announced. “President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program.”
Harsin was 9-12, including 3-10 in his last 13 games, the worst stretch for the program in over 70 years. Auburn also allowed 40+ points in four games this year, the most in program history.
The news comes on the day of reports that John Cohen, the athletics director of Mississippi State, is being hired by Auburn for the same position. Reports have also indicated that Cohen is taking a significant pay raise to be at Auburn.
“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university announced.
The University has also canceled the scheduled 1:30 p.m. press conference.
Story courtesy of 1819News. Visit their site at 1819News.com Read this story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.