The Bridgeport Team Trail bass tournament was Saturday Feb. 25, and it was big.
It started out as a small tournament in June of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament director and tournament founder Maddie Smith said, “Everything was shutting down, so there was not much to do, especially in a small town. I thought, you can’t close the outdoors,” so she decided to organize a fishing tournament.
The first couple of years, Smith said 20 boats, maybe 40, was a good turnout. Sixty-five boats signed up for the latest tournament.
Smith said not all were able to fish, so the number of boats launching from Bridgeport Landing Saturday morning was 59. “Honestly, it has grown so drastically over the last four years, I’m shocked. I didn’t expect that many boats,” Smith said.
Smith said the anglers reported to her that the fishing was pretty good for the tournament. She said a few reported they had a tough time. But she said it must have been pretty good, because the winning weight was nearly 20 and a half pounds, and seventh place weight, the last that paid, was nearly 15 pounds.
Here are the winners of the 2023 Bridgeport Team Trail spring tournament:
First Place was Bo Spence and Tyler Temple with 20.43-pound bag, and they won Big Fish with a 6.12-poundbass. They took home $2,500 for First and $295 for Big Fish for a total purse of $2,795.
Second place was Cory Ingram and Miller Spivey with a 20.13-pound bag for a $1,200 payout.
Third place Rick and Caleb Sikes with 19.30 pounds for a prize total of $700.
In Fourth place was Kenneth Roemen and Sam Noble with a weight of 18.44 pounds and a prize of $400.
Fifth place was Ryan Schroeder and Ben Etheredge with 15.16 pounds and a $300 purse.
Roger Etheridge and Michael Dodd were in sixth with 15.13 pounds for $200.
In Seventh place, the last place to pay, Tom Roach and Kerry Norwood with 14.76 pounds and a $200 purse.
This was the first of four tournaments that will blast off and weigh in at Bridgeport Landing this spring. The next one is March 18. There are also four in the summer. Because of the heat, the weigh-in for the summer tournaments is 1 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. so everyone can head home before the hottest part of the day.
Smith grew up in the Thomasville and Bashi area but regularly went fishing with her dad and family on Lake Miller’s Ferry in Camden. That, plus the excellent new Bridgeport Landing, made it a natural for her tournament.
Smith gives her dad, Gray Smith, credit for his inspiration and help. She said her siblings and mother are involved in the tournament.
She also thanks John McAlpine, director of the Xtremebass tournament, for giving her assistance and advice with the Bridgeport Team Trail. Smith also thanks Community Neighbor Bank for being a tournament sponsor.
You can get all the information about Bridgeport Team Trail on the Facebook page or by calling Maddie Smith at 334-830-6490.
