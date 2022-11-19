The Dallas County Hornets played an intense game to beat the Southside Panthers 63-58 at home on Friday, but the Lady Hornets weren't so lucky.
Terrence Hosea led the Hornets in scoring with 14 points. J. Davis and Jaylen Sheppard both finished with 13 points and piece. Cam King also added 10 points. Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers in scoring with 19 points.
Dallas County Head Coach Clifford Nix stated, “Great County Rivalry! The guys really played hard and we had balanced scoring. The game was a defensive battle throughout the game.”
The Lady Hornets started off hopeful against the Panthers, but ultimately fell short, as the Lady Panthers pulled off a 73-29 win. Jakeria Robinson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points. LaTerika Edward finished with 15 points. Markeria Robinson finished with 13 points and Shamya Allison added 11 points. Jaidyn Dixon led the Lady Hornets with 10 points.
The Dallas County Lady Hornets head coach Shannon Oliver stated, “Both teams have outstanding athletes from the Dallas County district all together. It was great competition from both ends. Experience from Southside's guard play was the difference maker in the game. They are very well coached and aggressive on both sides of the ball. I’m very proud of the way the Lady Hornets competed. I've seen a great turnaround since last year in the way we fight. I look forward to the next meeting.”
Dallas County will play again Nov. 25 at Ellwood Christian Academy.
