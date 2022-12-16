The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament kicked off on Friday at host school Southside High.
Participants in this year’s tournament included the Keith Bears boys and girls; Dallas County Hornets boys and girls; Selma High girls and Ellwood Christian boys.
Selma High Lady Saints faced the Lady Bears in an intense match up. The Lady Saints was able to secure the 53-48 victory to advance to play in the championship. Makahia Tolbert led the Lady Saints in scoring with 20 points. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 35 points.
The Southside Lady Panthers went up against the Dallas County Lady Hornets to determine the final match up for the championship on the girls side. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Hornets 60-21. LaTerika Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 points. L. Hosea led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 11 points.
On the boys side, the Southside Panthers defeated Ellwood Christian Eagles 79-16. Damarion Davis led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points. Ken Munford led the Eagles in scoring with 11 points.
On the final match of the evening, the Keith Bears faced the Dallas County Hornets. The Bears managed to pull off a 63-26 win against the Hornets. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 20 points. S. Jones led the Hornets in scoring with 8 points.
The Lady Panthers will play the Lady Saints for the championship at 6 p.m. and the Panthers will play the Bears for the championship at 7 p.m. The consolation games and JV championship will begin at 2 p.m.
