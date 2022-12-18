The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament concluded with the championship games played on Saturday at Southside High School.
The Southside Lady Panthers faced the Selma High Lady Saints for the girls championship. The Lady Panthers were able to pull off a 47-30 victory against the Lady Saints.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Shamya Allison and Jakeria Robinson, both with 16 points a piece. The Lady Saints were led in scoring by Z. McCall with 9 points. Allison, Robinson and Edwards were named to the all tournament team for the Lady Panthers and M. Tolbert and Z. McCall were named all tournament for the Lady Saints.
For the boys, the Southside Panthers faced the Keith Bears in a thriller for the championship. The Bears came out on a 12-0 run, but the Panthers managed bring the game back and share the lead with the Bears throughout the entire game.
The championship came down to the final seconds and the Bears were able to pull off a 61-60 upset for the victory. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 32 points. Erick Smith led the Panthers with 15 points. Tisdale along with M. Hannah and J. Mayo were named on the all tournament team and Derick Smith and Roosevelt Towns III were named for the Panthers.
