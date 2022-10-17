The Dallas County Lady Hornets advanced to the AHSAA 2022 South Super Regional Volleyball Championships and will compete in the first round this Wednesday.
The lady hornets, who finished as the 4A Area 4 runner up, will face Munford at 11:30.
The Lady Hornets are led by head Coach Caitlyn Wilson. The team will play at the Montgomery Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex.
