Dallas County Lady Hornets varsity volleyball team defeated the Wilcox Lady Jaguars in four sets on Monday. The Hornets with a 4-2 record has been trying to keep the momentum going for the rest of the season.
Head Coach Caitlyn Wilson said she felt the game went well and that it always feels nice to win and whether they are winning or losing, the goal is to always play their hardest.
“I feel like the rest of the season will go well, but there’s still more to do and learn as a whole,” Wilson said. “I have faith in the girls that they will always play to the best of their ability.”
The Hornets will travel to Wilcox on Sept. 19 to face the Jaguars again on the road.
