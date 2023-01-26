The Demopolis City School system is asking parents and the community to take a survey as they develop a plan for athletic programs.
The survey addresses expectations and standards and asks for a ranking of top priorities when it comes to funding from items including track improvements, lights at the baseball field, football turf, larger gym, softball scoreboard, a gator utility vehicle, video replay scoreboard, concession building and more.
Take the survey here.
