Ellwood Christian varsity boys and girls both came up short at home on Friday night against the Calhoun Tigers.
The Tigers were able to claim a 60-30 victory against the Eagles on their home court. K. Munford led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points. T. Robertson led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points.
The Lady Eagles also faced a tough loss, losing to 64-44 to the Lady Tigers. LaTavia Williams led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 21 points. L. Gary led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 19 points.
Ellwood will play again next Friday at home on Jan. 13 against Autaugaville.
