Ellwood Christian Academy faced Central Hayneville on Monday night on their home court.
The Lady Eagles pulled off an impressive 46-29 win against the Lady Lions. This was the Lady Eagles first win of the season.
K. Rose led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 22 points. L. Williams added 16 points.
Ellwood boys continued to struggle as they search for their first victory. The Eagles fell short 49-30 to the Lions. K. Munford led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points.
Ellwood will play again Tuesday on the road against Alabama Christian Academy at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
